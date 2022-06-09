Barton moves forward with Stateline medical campus expansion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health is moving forward with its Stateline Medical Center campus, which will broaden regional medical services, officials announced Thursday.

Barton said in a press release that with a growing and active population, healthcare is in high demand. Barton plans to meet these needs through a dual campus strategy improving access to services, patient convenience, and care coordination.

“In Lake Tahoe we live our lives in both California and Nevada, and a dual campus strategy brings many benefits to our community,” said Barton Health President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The expansion will allow for updates to aging infrastructure providing state-of-the-art technology and facilities at each campus location to meet the future of healthcare as we look ahead to the next 60 years.”

With essentially a blank slate at the former Lakeside Inn property, Barton has launched a community survey to gather perceptions of current healthcare services and future needs. Community perception, in addition to other variables, will drive the upcoming planning phase. Survey participants will be randomly selected to receive a phone call asking a series of questions. All survey responses will be confidential.

“We look forward to receiving direct input so that we can ensure patients see an increased network of physicians, new infrastructure, updated medical technology, and expanded services that will provide the most value to our unique community,” Dr. Purvance said. “The scope of future services at each campus will be determined during the planning phase.”

Barton will work with community stakeholders, partner agencies, and physician and staff teams to gather input for a broader strategic master plan to accompany the facility plan as the project moves forward. In addition to community input, Barton will be guided by data from the triennial Community Health Needs Assessment, market trends, current health data, state regulations, and CA 2030 seismic requirements for healthcare facilities.

Barton Health is also collaborating with the TRPA and Douglas County, Nevada to maximize benefits to the region, including improved environmental, social, and economic impacts of any new facilities. Once a master plan is developed, the development will feature thoughtful architectural design complementing the surrounding scenery and will meet strict environmental principles to protect Lake Tahoe’s water quality.

Initial planning is scheduled for completion later this year. A target launch for new construction projects is likely to be as early as 2025.

For information about Barton Health’s current available services, visit BartonHealth.org .