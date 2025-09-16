Barton named on opioid care honor roll

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health has once again been recognized by Cal Hospital Compare on its Opioid Care Honor Roll, earning two consecutive years of “Superior Performance.” Barton is one of only 33 hospitals in California to receive this distinction, reflecting its commitment to addressing substance use disorders (SUDs) and supporting the health and safety of the Lake Tahoe community.

The recognition acknowledges Barton’s success across four critical domains of care:

Safe and effective opioid use Identifying and managing patients with substance use disorder Harm reduction strategies Applying cross-cutting best management practices for SUD care

Substance use disorder affects one in seven Americans aged 12 or older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Locally, SUD has been consistently identified as a top health concern in Barton’s triennial Community Health Needs Assessment, underscoring the need for accessible programs for patients and families.

Barton Health has implemented a range of innovative strategies to improve treatment access and outcomes including:

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT): Integrated into primary and behavioral care, recently expanded to also treat alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Integrated into primary and behavioral care, recently expanded to also treat alcohol use disorder (AUD). Substance use coordinators: Two dedicated coordinators guide patients through care, connect them to resources, and ensure consistent follow-up.

Two dedicated coordinators guide patients through care, connect them to resources, and ensure consistent follow-up. Opioid Stewardship Committee: A multi-disciplinary team advancing safe prescribing practices and offering non-opioid pain management alternatives.

A multi-disciplinary team advancing safe prescribing practices and offering non-opioid pain management alternatives. Harm reduction and education: Community outreach, safe prescribing, and expanded access to naloxone (NARCAN® Nasal Spray) to prevent opioid overdose deaths.

“Addressing substance use disorder requires a collaborative, patient-centered approach,” said Dr. Jacob Marquette, board-certified addiction medicine specialist. “At Barton, we bring together medical providers, behavioral health specialists, and substance use coordinators to ensure patients get the right care at the right time. This multi-modal team approach helps our patients and their families know they don’t have to face recovery alone.”

Barton Health remains dedicated to building safer, healthier communities through evidence-based practices, compassionate care, and community-wide education.

For more information about substance use disorder treatment and recovery services at Barton Health, please visit BartonHealth.org .