Barton nurse Ashley Collard receives Daisy Award

Ashley Collard, RN, BSN

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Barton Hospital honored Ashley Collard, RN, BSN with the international Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Collard is a nurse in the Medical/Surgery Department and has been with Barton since 2013.

She was nominated for the award by the family of a 15-year old patient. The patient’s family felt their daughter was in good hands and that Collard was comforting during a frightening time.

Collard is being described as having “thoughtful communication and honoring the patient’s sensitivities and preferences.”

“Besides getting to know my patients and their families, I enjoy working with a great team and the learning opportunities nursing provides,” said Collard after she accepted the award, surrounded by her peers and a Barton leadership.

The Daisy Award is a system of recognition across the world. Barton began the initiative in 2019 as a way for the community to thank their nurses.

“It is an honor to recognize Ashley Collard and celebrate her compassion and dedication to the field of nursing,” said Julie Clayton, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer at Barton Health in a press release. “The solace nurses bring to patients is incredible to witness, as their caring nature and skill of the profession come together to help people in our community.”

To learn more or nominate a nurse, visit bartonhealth.org/daisy.