Barton nurse Angela Harvey receives Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses

Barton nurse Angela Harvey receives a Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Angela Harvey, a registered nurse at Barton Memorial Hospital was recently honored by the Daisy Foundation and Barton Health.

Harvey received an international Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses on Sept. 18. Harvey is the first person to receive this award at Barton, according to a press release.

She was recognized for her work at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by the family of a patient that was admitted to the ICU and had a long term illness.

The patient had been sick for many years.

The family described the patient’s passing as inevitable and the family recognized how Harvey took care of their loved one with compassion.

In a press release, one of the patient’s family members described Harvey as “kind, respectful, loving, and devoted to a bunch of strangers.”

She said Harvey, “brought us solace in moments of deepest despair” and that “she (Harvey) is an example of what an extraordinary nurse is.”

The Daisy Foundation and award recognizes extraordinary and compassionate care from nurses.

The award was created to express gratitude to the nursing profession.

Nurses who receive the Daisy Award are honored as an “Extraordinary Nurse” and will receive a certificate, a Daisy Award pin and a carved sculpture titled, “A Healer’s Touch” made by Shona tribe artists in Zimbabwe.

“Our nurses are highly valued and heroes in our community,” said Julie Clayton, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer at Barton Health, in a press release. “The Daisy Award is one way for us to honor that.”

Healthcare facilities can pay to add the Daisy Award to their institution with the cost depending on the size of staff and the number of awards presented each year.

At Barton, to receive a Daisy Award, patients and patient families can nominate nurses.

A committee reviews and awards recipients.

Harvey is known for going above and beyond as a nurse as well as in her personal life, according to the release.

She was a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) for five years and has been a Registered Nurse for two years.