Barton nurse Kambenja receives DAISY Award

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Home Health & Hospice registered nurse, Watson Kambenja, has received international recognition with the international DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Watson Kambenja, a registered nurse for Barton Home Health & Hospice, recently received The DAISY Award. Provided



Kambenja was nominated for his compassionate care of a hospice patient in her last days, and providing support and comfort to her husband.

“Watson took care of my wife in her last days. A bond was formed while my wife could still communicate. His soft spoken voice was calming and reassuring, and he was very gentle with her. He explained everything to me as the steps progressed, and he was available to me 24/7. I felt he really cared, and felt loss when she passed. Watson also allowed me to do what I was capable of and instructed me on how to do things I had never encountered before. I needed to be needed. He is genuinely a special person.”

Kambenja started his career in Africa and then moved to Tahoe so he and his wife could be closer to family. He joined Barton Health in 2012 accepting a position in the surgical unit, where he worked before transferring to Barton Home Health & Hospice in 2018.

“I am so honored to be recognized for this award,” Kambenja said in a press release. “I come from a country that has so much suffering that I wanted to provide compassion and healing to my community. I love what I do, and this award provides that affirmation.”

When Kambenja is not working, he enjoys many outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowshoeing, mountain biking and running. He enjoys staying fit and active.

The award is a system of recognition across the world, present in over 4,500 health care and nursing facilities, said the release. Barton began the initiative in 2019 as a way for patients and their loved ones to thank their nurses and express gratitude by nominating them for the award.

For more information, visit bartonhealth.org/daisy .