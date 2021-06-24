Barton nurse Rolfe receives Daisy Award

Daisy Award winner Lauren Rolfe RN with Dr. Clare Rudolph and Dr. Amanda Weavil. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lauren Rolfe, a registered nurse with Barton Women’s Health, has been selected as a Daisy Award winner for extraordinary nurses.

The award is in recognition of the clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide to create a superior experience for patients and their families. Rolfe was nominated by a patient who received her medical support during a high-risk pregnancy.

Pregnancy can already be a high-anxiety time for soon-to-be moms, and when paired with elevated risk, can amplify stress and uncertainty. Every pregnancy is a unique and intimate journey. It’s crucial to have a care team that will act as a partner going above and beyond to provide outstanding support.

“Every day I was greeted with a smile and enthusiastic attitude – something I needed on each visit. [Lauren] helped me overcome my fears and led me to a positive mindset when I needed it most, preparing for my final stages of pregnancy,” wrote Rolfe’s patient in the nomination. “Her knowledge and confidence helped me relax and enjoy my pregnancy. She was nothing short of caring, compassionate, intelligent, professional, confident, and devoted to her patients and her work.”

Rolfe joined Barton Health in 2019. She received her RN degree through an accelerated Bachelor of Science nursing program at the University of Wyoming. She has previously worked as an inpatient nurse in surgical/orthopedic unit and also in urgent care. Rolfe’s hobbies include soccer, skiing and cooking.

“I chose nursing to make a difference in people’s lives and do something that is challenging and interesting,” said Rolfe. “Learning from my co-workers and patients constantly inspires me and allows me to continue to develop my knowledge.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients and families, and the award recipient is chosen anonymously by a committee at Barton Health. As a winner of The Daisy Award, Rolfe received a certificate, a Daisy Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented quarterly at celebrations often attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors.

The Daisy Foundation is a nonprofit established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (Daisy is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.)

To learn more and nominate a nurse for The Daisy Award, visit BartonHealth.org/Daisy .