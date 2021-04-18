Barton nurses hold 2-day strike online, in South Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Registered nurses at Barton Memorial Hospital held a 2-day strike that ended Sunday morning.
Nurses picketed alongside Lake Tahoe Boulevard and near the hospital and also live streamed a virtual rally on the California Nurses Association Facebook page.
The strike started at 7:30 a.m. Friday and lasted through 7:20 a.m. Sunday.
Nurses held their 2-day strike to raise awareness about pay discrepancies, turnover and what they call “poor working conditions, short-staffing issues, and the board’s general disrespect for the nurses,” a nurse told the Tribune before the strike.
Barton said before the protest that it was “disappointed the nurses are choosing to strike even though we provided a fair and equitable contract to the union 13 months ago with little to no response.”
Barton hired replacement nurses to cover the shifts and they will work through 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The nurses voted to unionize and join the CNA in 2017 and have been negotiating back and forth with Barton since, trying to hammer out an agreement.
