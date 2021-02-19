Barton nurses will hold town hall to discuss lack of contract

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Registered nurses from Barton Memorial Hospital will hold an online town hall meeting next week to discuss their lack of a collective contract.

Barton nurses in 2017 voted to join the National Nurses United/California Nurses Association and negotiations began with Barton in 2018, according to a press release.

The nurses held a pair of strikes in 2019 over what they said were unsafe working conditions and the hospital’s practice of sending nurses into collections over medical debt.

The town hall will feature California Nurses Association/National Nurses United President Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, RN and Barton nurses, along with firefighters and teachers, former South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tom Davis, radio show host Howie Nave and Fabrizio Sasso, executive director of the Sacramento Labor Council, which represents workers throughout the region.

The online town hall via Zoom will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

To join the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/97215914020.