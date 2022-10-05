Barton offering damage-reversing skin care treatment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is now offering a non-surgical cosmetic treatment designed to soften and prevent signs of aging including the treatment of wrinkles and facial creases with the Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment. Used to improve sun-damaged and aging skin as well as improve skin tone, this treatment is now available to the Lake Tahoe community.

“Skin care is a continuum, starting at the bare minimum of applying sunscreen with SPF. Regardless of preventative measures, over time, the elasticity of our skin begins to weaken, causing unwanted effects to our appearance, like fine lines and wrinkles,” said Dr. Kathleen Holoyda, surgeon with Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. “Though genetics, lifestyle choices, and factors like sun exposure can fast-track these damaging effects, Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment has the ability to restore the skin and rewind years of damage.”

The FDA-approved Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment targets skin discoloration, pre-cancer spots, and rejuvenates skin by addressing early signs of facial aging, sun damage, tone, texture, and can even minimize pore size. The laser creates small channels in the surface of the skin that allow topical products, like serums and moisturizers, to penetrate deep into your skin and potentially restore your appearance.

“Often called the ‘lunchtime laser,’ treatments with this technology result in little to no downtime and help stimulate brighter, younger-looking skin,” said Dr. Holoyda. Treatments are quick and gentle, and can be performed in-office on areas of the face, head, neck, and body.

Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment is safe for all skin types. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at 530-543-5799 or visit BartonHealth.org/PlasticSurgery .

Source: Barton Health