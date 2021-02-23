Barton offering vaccine to a limited number of high risk patients

SOTUH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health, in partnership with the El Dorado County Public Health Department, will receive a limited allocation of COVID-19 vaccines in support of the county’s vaccination effort.

Following California’s tiered, age-based system for vaccination distribution, Barton will administer approximately 1,600 vaccines to high-risk patients at a drive-up clinic on Friday, Feb. 26 at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Barton will only be administering the vaccine to pre-registered patients with an appointment. Barton personnel will contact eligible patients directly beginning Tuesday, Feb. 23, to schedule their appointment through MyChart. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until all doses are allocated. People who ​show up at the clinic without an appointment cannot be accommodated.

Barton will continue to request vaccinations from the county, and as available, will administer them to eligible patients utilizing California’s tiered eligibility system.

Individuals not contacted by Barton who meet the eligibility requirements for the vaccination as defined by California or Nevada, should visit their respective county public health department websites for information on registration and current appointment availability at 211/ 833-223-9797 or in Douglas County call 775-434-1988.

The COVID-19 vaccination is proven to be safe and effective, said a press release. Information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccination is available at ​BartonHealth.org ​. Contact your primary care provider to discuss personal health concerns regarding the vaccination. To sign up for MyChart, go to bartonhealth.org/mychart ​.

For assistance setting up MyChart or accessing your MyChart account, please contact 530-543-5959.

Volunteers are needed to assist at the vaccination clinic. Anyone interested in volunteering should email estork@bartonhealth.org ​.