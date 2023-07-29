Barton on handling water mitigation during Stateline demolition

STATELINE, Nev. – Barton Health is moving forward with its Regional Expansion project, relocating the acute care hospital to Stateline, Nevada, while broadening outpatient services at its California campus. The heavy winter has contributed to delays in the demolition process at the Stateline lot; however, weather delays are typical in construction projects.

Barton is currently conducting water mitigation from the basement of the former Lakeside Inn building due to rising groundwater from the high water table impacted by the large snow season. A representative from the State of Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, Division of Environmental Protection visited the site and approved the process.

Many large commercial buildings with basement-level floors in Lake Tahoe experience flooding due to natural runoff and/ or a fluctuating water table. Basement water at the site is tested weekly and then pumped into a sediment basin on the construction site, which follows NDEP standards for sediment filtration. The water will then evaporate or absorb into the soil naturally.

How is NDEP involved?

A representative from the State of Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) visited the site and approved the process. The clean and tested groundwater was inadvertently discharged from the construction site during a two day period in July. NDEP contacted the contractor and shared instructions/guidelines on how and where to discharge the water, which were immediately implemented by the contractor.

Sourced by Rich Belli, Administrative Director of Facilities, Barton Health