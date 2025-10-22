Barton Performance welcomes Greg Piteo and Blaine Taylor as Performance Coaches

STATELINE, Nev. – Barton Performance announced the addition of Greg Piteo, MS, CSCS, CSCCA, USAWL1 and Blaine Taylor, MA, CSCS-RSCC, USAW, as Performance Coaches, expanding the organization’s elite team dedicated to advancing athlete development and performance optimization in the Lake Tahoe community.

Piteo joins Barton Performance after serving as the Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning at the University of Maryland, where he led training for volleyball, track & field, cross country, and wrestling. With a strong background in sport science and data-driven performance systems, Piteo brings extensive experience in athlete monitoring, injury prevention, and performance enhancement – skills that will translate directly to helping Tahoe’s competitive and recreational athletes train smarter and perform better in the region’s diverse outdoor sports environment.

Taylor joins Barton Performance following several years as a Strength & Conditioning Coach in professional baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds organizations. His background includes developing elite athletes in all aspects of performance – strength, mobility, durability, and recovery – at the highest levels of competition. In addition to his extensive work in baseball, Taylor has specialized experience in golf and tennis performance, with expertise in sport-specific movement, rotational power, and mobility training designed to optimize precision, efficiency, and long-term athletic development.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Greg and Blaine to Barton Performance and the Lake Tahoe region” said Adam Henson, Director of Rehabilitation, Performance, and Sports Medicine. “Their experience within elite performance training, combined with their love of the outdoors, and passion for training all ages and abilities, makes them an incredible asset to our clients and the active Tahoe community.”

Together, Piteo and Taylor bring a combined background spanning collegiate, professional, and sport science settings, united by a shared philosophy of individualized, evidence-based training. While their experience at the highest levels of performance provides a powerful foundation, their approach extends to athletes and active individuals of all ages, abilities, and goals. Their addition strengthens Barton Performance’s mission to deliver world-class coaching that supports the diverse needs of Lake Tahoe’s year-round active community.

About Barton Performance

Barton Performance is a leader in athlete development, offering cutting-edge strength training, rehabilitation, and sport science services for athletes of all levels. With a focus on evidence-based programming and measurable results, Barton Performance helps clients in Lake Tahoe and beyond achieve peak physical and mental performance. To learn more, visit BartonHealth.org/Performance