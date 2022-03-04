Barton placed on Best Hospitals 2022 list

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health has earned a spot on the Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list.

The list is determined by data prepared by Statista Inc., the leading global data research firm, and rates all hospitals on important quality and safety measures.

Barton in a news release said it is proud to add the achievement to a list of growing accolades pointing to high-quality care and consistently performing above average among hospitals nationwide.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence in quality and safety,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health President and CEO. “Every member of our team is responsible for this honor, as it requires daily commitment and collaboration from our esteemed physicians and surgeons, top-notch clinical and support care, and state-of-the-art technology. I am proud to work among such passionate people who care deeply about our mission and continue to deliver high-quality care to our community.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2022 ranking list is based on three data sources: recommendations from medical experts (doctors, hospital managers, and healthcare professionals), results from patient surveys measuring satisfaction, and data from key performance indicators for hospitals, such as quality of treatment and hygiene measures. The list ranks the best hospitals in 27 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Colombia.





In addition, Barton Memorial Hospital has a five-star rating in the Overall Hospital Quality Star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Each year, hospitals nationwide are assigned a one to five-star rating based on 48 measures across five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, and timely and effective care. Of rated hospitals nationwide, less than 14% receive a five-star rating.

More information about Barton Health’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .

Source: Barton Health