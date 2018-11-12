Barton Health Community Wellness Outings program recognized by SHIFT program

Barton Health's Community Wellness Outings recently received national recognition.

The partnership between Barton Health and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) was selected as a finalist for the 2018 SHIFT (Shaping How we Invest For Tomorrow) award for Public Land Management Innovation.

SHIFT is a program of The Center for Jackson Hole. More than 160 initiatives or programs applied for a 2018 SHIFT award and only the top 10 percent in each category qualified as official selection finalists.

Community Wellness Outings are therapeutic, nature-based experiences for medical patients on National Forest lands around South Lake Tahoe.

Barton Health medical professionals and LTBMU staff collaborate to provide these outings for Barton Health patients.

Current or previous Barton Health patients who would like to know about future Community Wellness Outings can email Khristy Gavigan, RN at kgavigan@bartonhealth.org.