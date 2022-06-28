Barton publication wins award for quality messaging

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Health Foundation’s publication — Elevations Magazine — was honored as a “Merit Winner” for outstanding work in the 39th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the oldest, largest and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competition, said a news release.

More than 4,400 entries were reviewed by a panel of national judges, who awarded various designations based on materials displaying exceptional quality, creativity, and messaging effectiveness.

“Elevations Magazine is both informative and entertaining, aimed at keeping our many physicians, staff, board members, donors, and friends informed and up to date about the philanthropic mission of the Foundation,” said Chris Kiser, executive director of the Barton Health Foundation. “We are proud to be recognized for excellence in quality and effective messaging, a critical component in gaining community support and inspiring philanthropy for the health of the community.”

For over 30 years, the Barton Health Foundation has been committed to improving the health of the residents and visitors of the Lake Tahoe region and to ensuring Barton Health has the tools and technology to provide the best healthcare possible. Since its inception in 1990, the Barton Health Foundation has raised more than $26 million to ensure state-of-the-art medical care is available right here in our community.

For additional details on the Barton Health Foundation and to receive future editions of the Elevations Magazine, visit BartonHealth.org/Foundation .

Source: Barton Health