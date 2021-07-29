Barton raises money for high-tech wheelchairs
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Continuing its mission of advancing local healthcare through philanthropy, the Barton Foundation has purchased 30 new high-tech wheelchairs for Barton Health, an award of $90,000.
The wheelchairs have been distributed for use throughout Barton Memorial Hospital, Lake Tahoe Surgery Center, Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness, and the Barton Community Health Center.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors who made this purchase possible, we have replaced outdated wheelchairs with leading-edge chairs that are much more comfortable, lighter and ergonomically designed,” said Chris Kiser, Barton Foundation Executive Director in a press release. “Our Foundation Board of Trustees recognized a need and unanimously voted to fund this award, which has already made a positive impact at Barton.”
The wheelchairs feature ergonomic design: for patients, the seat is higher and more firm, providing easy transition from standing to seated position or from chair to gurney. The chairs can accommodate larger patients and help with easier movement resulting in safer transport mechanisms for staff.
“In a hospital setting, where technology is constantly improving, it’s exciting to see something as fundamental as modern transport equipment making such a big difference,” said Julie Clayton, Chief Nursing Officer with Barton Health in the press release. “We’re thrilled to be on the receiving end of this wonderful gift, which will continue to improve daily experiences for patients, their families and Barton staff.”
For 30 years, the Barton Foundation has been committed to improving the health of the Lake Tahoe region and to ensuring Barton Health has the tools and technology to provide the best healthcare possible. Since its inception in 1990, the Barton Foundation has raised more than $20 million to ensure that state-of-the-art medical care is available right here in our community.
For additional details on the Barton Foundation, visit BartonHealth.org/Foundation.
