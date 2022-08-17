Barton receives ‘Five-Star Rating’ for quality, patient safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Memorial Hospital received a Five-Star Rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the highest rating issued by the federal oversight agency. This national distinction recognizes Barton Health’s quality measures and its continued effort in providing safe, quality health care to its patients.

“This national recognition is the result of Barton’s commitment to providing high-quality care for our patients, and the excellence our team members deliver every day,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health president and CEO, in a news release. “Health care is an important necessity in every community. We are proud to be known as a healthcare leader in our community.”

Barton is one of only 429 hospitals in the nation with this quality ranking. Of the rated hospitals nationwide, less than 14% received five stars from CMS.

The CMS star ratings, publicly available on the Hospital Compare website, provide patients and families with information about the quality of hospitals and care facilities in their area. The Five-Star Rating is calculated by CMS based on data reported by hospitals pertaining to standards in quality and patient safety. Categories include mortality, readmission, safety of care, patient experience, efficient use of medical imaging, timeliness of care, and effectiveness of care.

CMS is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which provides health coverage to more than 100 million Americans and oversees federal healthcare programs including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace through the Affordable Care Act.

The CMS recognition is added to a growing list of recent accolades measuring safety and quality including: an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group; Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals 2021 List; a spot on the 2021 Opioid Honor Roll; and Best Nursing Home for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/Quality .

Source: Barton Health