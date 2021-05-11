Barton receives national recognition for quality, safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health has earned a spot on the Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals 2021 List.

The list is determined by data prepared by Statista Inc., the respected global data research firm, and rates all hospitals on important quality and safety measures.

“Barton is proud to add this achievement to a list of growing accolades pointing to high-quality care and consistently performing above average among hospitals nationwide,” said a press release from Barton.

“It’s no accident to be recognized for excellence in quality and safety,” said Barton Health President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “These are expectations embedded in our everyday operations and require collaboration from every angle, including our esteemed physicians, top-notch clinical and support care and state-of-the-art technology.”

The World’s Best Hospital ranking lists the best hospitals in 25 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel and Singapore. The countries were mainly selected based on standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability.

Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals scores rely on patient satisfaction data, recommendations from medical experts and hospital key performance indicators.

In addition, once again, Barton Memorial Hospital received a “Five-Star“ rating in the Overall Hospital Quality Star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Each year, hospitals nationwide are assigned a one to five-star rating based on 48 measures across five categories: mortality, safety of care, read missions, patient experience, and timely and effective care. Of rated hospitals nationwide, less than 14% receive a five-star rating.

For more information about Barton’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at bartonhealth.org/quality .

Source: Barton Health