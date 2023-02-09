Barton receives Women’s Choice Award as a top hospital for patient safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health received the 2023 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, officials announced on Wednesday.

This award ranks 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering orthopedics services, recognizing those with the highest safety ratings for safe surgical practices and lowest rates for complications and infections.

In a national survey conducted by the Women’s Choice Award, female orthopedic patients identified the following key priorities when choosing a hospital for orthopedics: single source for orthopedic services, solid patient safety record, and high recommendation ratings.

“Our patient population is incredibly important to us. They are our family, friends, neighbors, and peers. The entire team at Barton is dedicated to creating the safest patient experience whether you visit unexpectedly, or choose us for a surgery,” said Dr. Matthew Wonnacott, Chief Medical Officer for Barton Health. “This recognition is critical for those making health care decisions to know that when they choose Barton, they are putting themselves — and their family members — in the safest hands.”

The methodology used to select Barton as one of the Best Hospitals for Orthopedics is unique in that it evaluates Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. Award recipients are also measured on their incidence of surgical complications and infections, including a wound that opens after surgery, accidental cuts and tears, rate of complications for knee or hip replacement patients, among other measurable data.

A hospital must have arthroscopy, joint replacement, and spine surgery orthopedic services available to patients, onsite physical therapy, and an MRI in order to qualify for the award. It is the only award recognizing excellence in orthopedics based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

Barton is one of 341 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for orthopedics care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

More information about Barton Health’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .