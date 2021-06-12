Barton recognized for elevated care, patient safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Core Certification in spine surgery.

This accreditation demonstrates Barton’s expertise in delivering high-quality medical services and better patient outcomes with spine surgeries and solidifies a legacy of orthopedic care in the Lake Tahoe region. It also serves as the next step in the spine services’ goal of a patient outcome-based premier destination for comprehensive spine care.

The orthopedic service line at Barton Health underwent a rigorous onsite review process from the Joint Commission, the country’s health care quality accrediting body. Objective third party medical experts evaluated care standards and surgery requirements, including data-driven processes, cohesion of clinical team, and collaborative approach to patient care, resulting in the Core Certification.

“Barton Health is proud to receive Core Certification from The Joint Commission recognizing our spine service line,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health President & CEO in a press release. “Our spine program is led by medical director, Dr. Zachary Child and includes Dr. Michael Fry, nurses, rehabilitation specialists, and various medical support personnel who together provide comprehensive quality care for spine care patients at Barton.”

Barton has received several other recognitions over the years, including the Gold Seal of Approval for Core Certification received in 2018 for total hip and knee joint replacement surgery.





Barton’s orthopedic care was also recently recognized as one of America’s Best Hospitals in Orthopedics by the Women’s Choice Award. The award recognizes U.S. hospitals with the highest safety ratings for safe surgery practices and lower rates of complications and infections. Barton ranked among the top 7% of the nearly 5,000 US hospitals.

The methodology used to select Barton Memorial Hospital as Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals is unique in that it evaluates 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ measures of infections and complications, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.The award recognizes excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

To learn more about orthopedic services and elective procedures available through Barton Health, visit BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com . A complete list of Barton Health’s accolades and industry recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .

Source: Barton Health