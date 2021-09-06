Barton reopening with limited services
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —Barton Health is reopening with limited services as the South Lake Tahoe community begins to repopulate after being evacuated due to the Caldor Fire.
The services provided will include urgent care services around the clock at 155 U.S. Highway 50 in Stateline and virtual/phone visits.
Barton said it is working closely with the California Department of Public Health to reopen additional services as soon as possible and to check its website BartonHealth.org for details and updates.
