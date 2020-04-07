Barton seeking volunteers with medical expertise; expecting influx of patients
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is seeking retired or available physicians, nurses, EMTs and other medical professionals with clinical expertise to work with the hospital.
The hospital is preparing to treat an influx of patients expected, under guidance of the California Department of Public Health, as well as national, state, and local health authorities.
Not only is Barton seeking people with healthcare experience, there will be a need for non-clinical support staff to fill ancillary roles throughout the hospital.
“This is an extraordinary time and we’re looking to our extraordinary community for help,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, CEO of Barton Health in a press release. “None of us have experienced anything like this. We have a highly qualified team of staff and physicians in place but with a potential influx of patients exceeding our normal capacities we, just like all hospitals, will need additional resources.”
“Part of our intensive planning includes identifying residents in the South Shore region who may have gone to medical or nursing school, or with any clinical background. We know this is a big request and it’s not one we make lightly. But I am certain there are qualified and generous people in this community who will want to help our team.”
Public health experts are expecting to see a shortage of healthcare workers in the United States.
Front-line health workers at hospitals in Seattle, Wash. and New York City are overwhelmed with new patients. Since South Lake Tahoe is much smaller and it will take far less to tax its health care delivery system.
Persons interested in volunteering for clinical or non-clinical support roles should email bartonhr@bartonhealth.org.
Additionally, clinical roles including physicians, pharmacists, dentists, NPs, PAs, nurses, behavioral health professionals, respiratory therapists, paramedics, MAs, EMTs, and select clinical students will also need to register their credentials with the state as Gov. Newsom has announced payment and malpractice insurance will be covered for these clinical roles.
