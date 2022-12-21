Barton Skilled Nursing Facility earns top ranking

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Skilled Nursing Facility has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The facility earned Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High-Performing,” the highest possible rating, for their Short-Term Rehabilitation program.

Barton is proud to add this achievement to a list of growing accolades pointing to high-quality care, consistently performing above average among hospitals nationwide.

“We are honored to achieve this rating, which demonstrates the highly skilled care offered to our residents by our interdisciplinary team of caregivers,” said Chief Medical Officer at Barton Health Matthew Wonnacott. “Our professional and compassionate staff are known for providing excellent care with focus on safety and satisfaction of residents and their loved ones. We are incredibly proud of their daily commitment to helping patients recover and regain independence.”

The data used to evaluate facilities comes from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services and includes metrics of nurse staffing, COVID-19 staff vaccination rates, patient outcomes, facility complaints, patient safety and rehabilitation therapy. The U.S. News rating takes that data and measures the relationship between structure, process and outcomes to determine a measure of quality of care.

As nursing homes and facilities across the country continue to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. News remains at the forefront of providing data-driven information and guidance to help residents, families and caregivers understand their long- and short-term care options, as well as a facility’s overall care. Given the quality of care provided at more than 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. varies widely, this rating helps families research and find a nursing home that excels in the type of care they need.

More information about Barton Health’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .