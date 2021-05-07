Barton to conduct wildfire evacuation drill

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe residents living near Barton Memorial Hospital may notice sirens blaring and more commotion than normal next week.

The hospital plans to conduct a wildfire evacuation drill from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 12, which includes the use of emergency response vehicles as part of the exercise.

“The health and safety of the Lake Tahoe community is Barton Health’s top priority,” the hospital said in a statement. “It is essential that hospital staff are prepared to respond to emergency situations as part of safety and crisis planning and preparation. As wildfire season approaches, conducting safety drills elevate emergency preparedness by employing realistic scenarios with reliable and accurate outcome measures.”

The drill will take place at the hospital located at 2170 South Avenue.

Barton staff and designated actors will conduct the drill primarily within the hospital campus, creating little to no impact on surrounding businesses and residents of 3rd and 4th streets. The drill will not affect admitted patients or families nor will it impact those planning to visit.

The public is prohibited from the event.