Barton to hold Community Health Fair on Oct. 20

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is hosting a free Community Health Fair at Bijou Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Open to all community members, this event is an opportunity to meet community care providers, receive preventative health screenings, and explore ways to manage your health and wellness.

Free health services, including flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, blood pressure checks, blood-glucose test, osteoporosis screening, Covered CA insurance enrollment assistance, mobile dental services, concussion education, and CPR training will be offered at the event. A complimentary meal will be provided by Tacos Por Favor Catering.

“We are excited to bring a variety of health and wellness resources directly to individuals and families in the Bijou and surrounding communities,” said Robert Randolph, Operations Manager of Population Health and Wellness at Barton Health. “By meeting community members closer to where they live and work, we hope to remove some of the common barriers and anxieties of visiting a health system.”

More than a dozen other community organizations including El Dorado County Public Health and Family Resource Center, along with other social service organizations will be set up to meet with attendees. Spanish interpretation services will be available.

“This is a great opportunity to get up-to-date on offered vaccines and have facetime with Barton providers and other community health providers who can answer questions about managing health,” said Randolph. “We look forward to learning more about the evolving needs of our community members and empowering individuals and families to improve their health.”

The Community Health Fair will be held at the Bijou Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 3501 Spruce Ave, South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/Events .