Barton to host mass vaccination clinic at Heavenly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A vaccination clinic that will provide first dose shots for up to 2,000 individuals is being planned for this coming week in South Lake Tahoe.

Barton Health, in partnership with the state and Vail Resorts, is planning to hold a clinic Friday, April 30, at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge.

Appointments are not yet available as of Sunday morning but officials say online registration through the state’s universal sign-up portal MyTurn is expected to become available early this coming week.

Barton will administer approximately 2,000 first-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to patients at the drive-up clinic. Only pre-registered patients with an appointment through the MyTurn system will be administered a vaccine.

The MyTurn system will notify California residents ages 16 and older within a specified radius of how to make an appointment if they are signed up within the MyTurn system. Barton cannot schedule appointments directly; patients do not need to be part of Barton’s system.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine at this clinic should visit MyTurn or call 833-422-4255 to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until all doses are allocated. If appointments are not available, you can sign up to be notified when they are available.

The COVID-19 vaccination is proven safe and effective. Information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccination is available at BartonHealth.org . Contact your primary care provider to discuss personal health concerns regarding the vaccination.