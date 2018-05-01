Barton Health unveils new mammogram machine

Officials at Barton Health recently cut the ribbon on a whole new era in local cancer screenings.

The Women's Suite at Barton Memorial Hospital celebrated its grand opening in April. The suite is home to the new 3-D tomosynthesis mammogram machine, made possible by a $230,000 donation from the Barton Auxiliary. The women's suite additionally offers private changing rooms, a waiting area, and with a gift from the Barton Foundation, healing design art.

The Women's Suite is intended to create an environment where patients feel supported with increased privacy and quality care.

"It's quite timely we celebrate the opening of the Women's Suite during National Volunteer Week, with the mammogram technology now offered at Barton being a direct result of the hard work from the Barton Auxiliary volunteers," Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health president and CEO, said in a press release. "The Women's Suite is a shining example of how the auxiliary works tirelessly to ensure Barton Health continues to provide consistently exceptional care for our community."

The 3-D tomosynthesis machine allows Barton to provide advanced, state-of-the-art mammogram services. With this system, every aspect of breast mammograms and breast biopsies can now be completed without the need for patients to travel.

The 3-D technology significantly improves the cancer detection rate through increased scanning detail. With a more accurate view of the breast, the call-back rate for women and men to have follow-up exams has also decreased.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information about the Women's Suite, visit bartonhealth.org/medicalimaging and to make an appointment for a 3-D mammogram, call 530-543-5851.