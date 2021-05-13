Barton, Washoe County offering vaccine for 12-17 year olds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health, in partnership with the state and Vail Resorts, will host a vaccination clinic on Friday, May 21 at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge which will include appointments for younger patients.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention now endorses the Pfizer vaccine for patients ages 12-15 years old, and these appointments are available via MyTurn. A parent or guardian will be required to attest that they are scheduling for the minor. For 12-year olds, parent/guardian name and phone number are required; address is optional. For 13-17-year olds, parent/guardian name, phone number, and address are optional.

First or second dose appointments are available. Patients receiving their first dose at this clinic will not be automatically scheduled for second doses. Barton does not plan to host another mass vaccine clinic; patients will need to follow resources provided in the MyTurn system to book an appointment for their second Pfizer dose, The CDC recommends getting your second Pfizer dose three weeks after the first dose, however you can get it anytime within six weeks of the first dose.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine at this clinic should visit myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255 to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until all doses are allocated.

Appointments are scheduled through MyTurn, the state of California’s universal vaccine sign-up portal. Barton Health is proud to take part in the ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccination is proven safe and effective. Information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccination is available at BartonHealth.org. Contact your primary care provider to discuss personal health concerns regarding the vaccination.

Washoe County is also offering appointments for 12-17 year olds.

“We strongly recommend that adolescents aged 12-17 get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County in a press release. “While the risk for severe illness is lower among youth, long term impacts of infection are not well understood and they can still transmit the virus to others.”

Those aged 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center drive through Point of Dispensing. For patients aged 12-17, a parent or guardian must be present.

Schedule an appointment by going to this link or call 775-328-2427. Appointments are not required but they are recommended to speed up the process to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for ages 12-17.