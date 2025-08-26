Barton Wound Center opens at Barton Health 

STATELINE, Nev. – Barton Health announces the opening of a specialized outpatient wound center dedicated to the care of patients with wounds.

The center’s patients are examined by a multidisciplinary team trained in advanced wound care to assess their symptoms and determine any underlying conditions that may affect their wound in order to customize the most effective treatment plan to stimulate healing.

“Our dedicated clinical staff understands the totality of the patient from a perspective of wound healing,” said Carla Adams, Chief Nursing Officer. “We are working to treat not only the wound, but the underlying cause of the wound.”

This approach provides wound care that is comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies that aid and accelerate the healing process. Services include the treatment of wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, non-healing surgical wounds, traumatic and ischemic wounds, radiation-related burns, wounds with osteomyelitis, compromised grafts or flaps, crush injuries, and any other wounds of concern.

Barton’s Wound Center is located inside Barton Memorial Hospital and appointments can be scheduled by calling 530.543.5479; referrals are not required.