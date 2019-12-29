Barton’s annual Gala raises record $90K for Family Birthing Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 29th Annual Barton Gala on Dec. 7 raised a record-breaking $90,000 from more than 250 community members.

The Gala’s beneficiary is the Family Birthing Center at Barton Memorial Hospital. The funds will be used for medical equipment and training to keep at-risk newborns close to their families.

Every year, the Barton Foundation produces the gala as part of its mission to inspire philanthropy for community health.

“The gala is a celebration of the exceptional care that is provided each and every day at Barton Health,” said Chris Kiser, Barton Foundation Executive Director in a press release. “It’s an important annual event that allows the Foundation to support Barton’s commitment to providing consistently exceptional care, and express gratitude to individuals in our community who advance the quality of our local healthcare through philanthropy.”

Barton’s gala gives an annual Spirit of Philanthropy award, this year’s recipient was Gwendolyn Walsh for her many years of service to the South Lake Tahoe community. Walsh and her late husband, Edward, have given many donations over the last 20 years which have allowed Barton Health’s Emergency Department and Cardiology Unit to purchase advanced medical equipment.

To find out more about the Family Birthing Center, visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe/family-birthing-center.aspx.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation to the Barton Foundation, visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/foundation.