Attic thrift store hosting donation event this week, preparing to reopen Monday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As Barton Health’s Attic thrift store prepares to open after a six-month hiatus, a week- long donation event is planned for the week of Sept. 14, to accept household items from the community and restock shelves.

While normal operations have been restricted due to COVID-19, Barton has in turn been donating items from the Attic’s inventory to those in need, in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. The region can join Barton in its commitment to addressing community needs by donating household items, or making a monetary donation during the Attic’s donation event.

To maintain the safety of donors and team members during the event, the Attic will accept all donations at set times during the week, with a full day of inventory processing and sanitizing planned between each donation day. Monday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 16, donations will be accepted from 7-9 a.m., 12-2 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. Donations will continue to be accepted on Friday, Sept. 18 from 7-9 a.m. and 12-2 p.m.

“We look forward to welcoming our community’s donations and anticipate relieving many items that have been cleared-out during months of home isolation,” said Chris Proctor, director of community benefit at Barton Health said in a press release. “Barton is pleased retail operations can safely resume to assist those who need access to these needed household items more than ever.”

Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the Attic will resume limited thrift store retail operations, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and donations will continue to be accepted 7-9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice.

The Attic is located at 970 Lodi Ave. in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Clothing, toys, bedding, furniture, kitchen and other household items, as well as recreational and exercise equipment are all accepted. Discouraged items include televisions, computers and other electronics, microwave ovens, mattresses, and child car seats. To learn more, visit bartonhealth.org/attic or call 530-541-3378.