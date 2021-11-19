Barton’s Family Birthing Center earns a spot on Maternity Honor Roll

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton’s Family Birthing Center was recognized for top maternity care, earning a spot on the Cal Hospital Compare 2021 Maternity Honor Roll for the fifth year in a row. Barton was among 124 hospitals that met or surpassed the statewide target aimed at reducing births via cesarean section (C-section) in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies.

“We are proud of this recognition and our care teams’ commitment to reducing C-section births when safely possible,” said Dr. Clare Rudolph, Medical Director for Barton Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Caring for the mothers and babies of our community is our top priority, and we are dedicated to ongoing quality care to ensure positive outcomes and happy, healthy families.”

Vaginal births are generally lower-risk than C-section births as they are less invasive, resulting in lower rates of infection, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recoveries. While no birth is the same, evidence suggests the hospital where a woman delivers and the clinical patterns of her obstetric team will impact the likelihood of having a C-section delivery.

Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center is a Blue Distinction® Center for Maternity Care. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated hospitals that show expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes for mothers and babies.

Additionally, Barton partners with UC Davis Children’s Hospital, working with specialists to care for at-risk newborns, which decreases the likelihood of transfers and expands the ability to keep mothers and babies together and near home.





For more information on the Maternity Honor Roll and other Barton quality and safety accolades, visit BartonHealth.org/Quality .