Barton’s latest response to coronavirus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Working closely with state and county health agencies in a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barton Health is preparing for an anticipated patient surge by more than doubling its hospital bed capacity as well as expanding its facilities to accommodate patients who may be infected by the virus.

Barton has established a Medical Corps of clinical and non-clinical volunteers to help provide care to an influx of patients. All interested persons can contact bartonhr@bartonhealth.org for more information. Retired or available physicians, nurses, EMTs, and other medical professionals with clinical expertise must also register with the California Health Corps to be available to join Barton on the frontline as part of the corps.

Barton urges those who must leave their homes during the statewide shelter-in-place directive to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s updated guidelines and wear a cloth facemask while out in public. Those whose primary residence is outside the Lake Tahoe Basin should follow El Dorado County’s no- travel order limiting non-essential travel to South Lake Tahoe.

Over 1,300 homemade facemasks have been received from our community’s sewers, laundered and distributed throughout Barton Memorial Hospital. There is a continued need for these hand-sewn masks, and in addition, the Barton Foundation is gratefully accepting personal protective equipment (PPE) donations on behalf of the hospital; learn more at bartonhealth.org/foundation.

Barton is working diligently to limit exposure by managing operations at the hospital and throughout the healthcare system’s network of medical offices. Updating services and offering new platforms for patient care including Virtual Visits help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect patients and healthcare workers alike. Ongoing operational changes include the following list, with new updates noted in bold at the top:

• Barton Rehabilitation has relocated Outpatient Rehabilitation Services to its office in Stateline, Nev. Call 775-589-8924 to make an appointment.

• Inpatient Rehabilitation is still located at Barton Hospital and available via phone at 530-543-5897.

• Barton Infusion has relocated within the hospital to a medical office across from the Mountain Cafe.

• Barton Cardiology has relocated to 1139 Third Street in South Lake Tahoe.

• Gastroenterology services are limited; those needing G.I. services should contact Barton General Surgery at 530-543-5691.

• Orthopedic services have been relocated from the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness to 1067 Fourth Street in South Lake Tahoe.

• Occupational Health services are available by appointment only.

• Barton Community Health Center hours of operations are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All appointments will take place in the facility’s 2201 South Ave. building.

• All Barton Obstetrics & Gynecology patients are seen at Barton Women’s Health.

• Expecting mothers’ ultrasound appointments typically held in Barton Memorial Hospital are now taking place at Barton Women’s Health.

• Visitation is no longer permitted at Barton Memorial Hospital. Exceptions include one partner for a mother in labor, one parent/guardian for pediatric patients, and a patient that is facing end-of-life.

• Barton staff are stationed at entrances screening patients, employees, and any designated visitors; screening protocol includes taking temperatures upon arrival.

• Public access for general medical services to the hospital is through the Front Lobby Monday – Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and limited access is through the Emergency Department on Sundays only.

• Patients seeking care at Barton Urgent Care should call before arriving: 775-589-8901. Those with appointments will be met outside the entrance and escorted in.

• All Medical Imaging services continue to be available Monday – Saturday by appointment.

• Patients experiencing respiratory symptoms should call Barton’s 24/7 COVID-19 Health Line, 530-600-1999, and self-isolate while having symptoms.

The latest local, state and federal updates on COVID-19 and recommended health and safety guidelines are available on Barton’s homepage at bartonhealth.org