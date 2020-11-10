Barton’s team of primary care providers welcomes new physicians

Krista Ault, MD

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health has welcomed two new primary care providers, Krista Ault, MD, and Tyler Peterson, DO, at its network of family care medical offices in South Lake Tahoe.

These physicians expand community access to care, a priority of Barton’s in response to its community health needs indicating access to health services being a top concern of surveyed residents in the local area.

“We are listening to the needs of our community and are proud to expand access to local care with these exceptional providers,” said Dr. Matthew Wonnacott, chief medical officer at Barton Health in a press release.

Dr. Ault is a board-certified family physician practicing at Barton Community Health Center. She is the medical director of this outpatient facility, which provides comprehensive healthcare services including general family care, preventative visits, pediatric care, immunizations, women’s health, psychiatry and counseling services, in addition to Barton Health’s Medication-Assisted Treatment program that addresses opioid misuse.

Dr. Ault graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her medical residency in Family Medicine at Rose Medical Center in Denver, CO. She enjoys trail running and shares that she looks forward to exploring Lake Tahoe with her two elementary school-aged children.

Dr. Peterson is seeing patients of all ages at Barton Family Medicine. Dr. Peterson is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and completed his residency in Family Medicine at Valley Medical Center in Las Vegas. He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree at Touro University of Nevada, after completing a bachelors of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology with a minor in chemistry, as well as a bachelors of arts degree in French at the University of Nevada, Reno.

When not providing compassionate, high-quality care, he enjoys an active outdoor lifestyle, rock climbing, kayaking, running, cycling and camping.

Primary care providers are a key aspect of Barton’s patient-centered medical model for standardized, coordinated care.

These physicians help community members manage their health, and act as a hub to other medical services and additional care.

To learn more about primary care available through Barton Health and make an appointment with a provider, visit bartonhealth.org/primarycare.