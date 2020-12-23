Barton’s virus response fund receives record donations
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Foundation’s 2020 virtual gala received overwhelming support from donors, raising a record-breaking $110,000 to benefit its response fund. These donations are immediately being put to use, helping community members hit hardest by the pandemic: those facing food insecurity and other economic hardship, as well as healthcare workers on the frontline.
The Barton Foundation is accepting applications for financial relief through the COVID-19 Response Fund. This one-page form is available in Spanish and English at http://www.bartonhealth.org/foundation.
“The pandemic has deep social and economic impacts at Lake Tahoe,” said Chris Kiser, executive director at the Barton Foundation. “We are grateful for the generosity of donors, and their shared commitment to support our community’s health through philanthropy. It’s remarkable how the spirit of giving came alive at this year’s Gala, regardless of the event being hosted virtually.”
Any resident or first responder in the South Shore area facing personal challenges or financial hardships from the pandemic is eligible to apply for a COVID-19 Response Fund grant. All applications will be considered, and funding will be limited to $500 per household. Priority will be given to applications with proven needs in the following categories:
• Families and individuals struggling to keep food on the table
• First responders and frontline healthcare workers
• To ensure a safe and secure environment for residents at Barton’s Skilled Nursing Facility
The Barton Foundation will continue to accept donations to its response fund and hopes for ongoing support to address the dozens of grant applications being received daily. As the community faces a steep climb in positive cases, ongoing donations will be critical this winter.
All financial gifts are tax deductible and unrestricted, ensuring that grants can be awarded efficiently and effectively. Donations can be made online at http://www.bartonhealth.org/foundation, or by calling 530-543-5612.
