Base Camp Pizza Co. raises $12K for the Shining Stars

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Base Camp Pizza Co., located in the Heavenly Village, recently awarded a check for $12,000 to the Lake Tahoe Shining Stars.

The fundraising efforts throughout the year culminated in a spring fundraising party at the restaurant in May. The evening featured a pizza, pasta, and salad buffet, drink specials, live music, as well as raffle prizes donated from local businesses. The total donation was largely in part from a $1 donation by Base Camp for every garlic chip appetizer sold throughout the year, in addition to the end-of-year fundraiser held in early May.

“The opportunity to work with a local non-profit that is focused on kids and families is so rewarding. We have nearly a decade of fundraising for groups like this. The team at Base Camp is a vital part of our fundraising success. They vote to select a non-profit at our annual summer staff meeting. We find that the team takes more pride in their job, knowing that they are part of something bigger than just a job. They also help promote the fundraising efforts with our guests when suggesting the garlic chips. We truly feel that community support is what makes South Lake Tahoe such an amazing place to live. We are honored to have partnered with the Lake Tahoe Shining Stars over the last year. We know that their program will provide a unique and fulfilling opportunity for many of our community’s youth,” said Danny Scott.

According to Danny, partner and COO of Tahoe Restaurant Group, the $12,000 sum is on par with some of the most successful fundraising efforts for Base Camp since it was established in 2012. At the annual fundraising party, the restaurant’s staff donated their hours as well as their tips to this important cause.

“We look to employ individuals who have a generous heart and a desire to give back. This event was a collaborative group effort between Tahoe Restaurant Group’s management, Base Camp Pizza employees, the Lake Tahoe Shining Stars, and many local companies and individuals who supported with amazing raffle prizes,” he added. “I am particularly proud of Erica Roche, Chelsea Schlegel, Alex Gonzalez, and Kerry Walker for orchestrating this event, with the support of the kitchen management team, Olimpia Geronimo, Rufino Atilano, and Dave Rigali. A big thank you also goes to our generous team members who made this donation possible.”

Base Camp is proud to support the Shining Star’s ongoing work, which provides excellence in dance and performing arts education to children in South Lake Tahoe. They do this by offering financial assistance for dance classes, in addition to continuing education for dedicated dancers.

“Lake Tahoe Shining Stars is proud to recognize and extend its deepest gratitude to Base Camp Pizza, their employees, customers, and management for their extraordinary generosity and support over the past year. Base Camp Pizza selected Lake Tahoe Shining Stars as the recipient of their annual fundraising efforts, and their contribution will have a lasting impact on our community. Thanks to this incredible donation, our organization will be able to provide vital assistance to local children and their families, covering costs for dance classes, stage performances, camps, travel, costumes, and other performing arts-related expenses.

The support from Base Camp Pizza has been nothing short of amazing. Their generosity is helping us remove financial barriers so that more children can experience the joy, discipline, and confidence that comes from participating in the performing arts.

The entire team at Lake Tahoe Shining Stars is deeply moved by Base Camp Pizza’s commitment to uplifting young talent and strengthening our artistic community. Their contribution is more than a donation—it’s a partnership, and together we are creating brighter futures for our Shining Stars. Thank you, Base Camp Pizza,” said the Lake Tahoe Shining Stars organization.

For more information or to donate to support the work of Lake Tahoe Shining Stars, please visit tahoeshiningstars.org.

Base Camp is always looking for new non-profit partners to become the next recipient of their annual fundraising efforts. The criteria to be considered for a partner organization are that the non-profit is based locally in South Lake Tahoe and aims to support local kids and families. Tahoe Restaurant Group includes four restaurants located on both the north and south shores of Lake Tahoe. Azul Latin Kitchen and Base Camp Pizza are located in the Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, Rubicon Pizza is in the Village at Northstar, and Fireside Pizza is in the Village at Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley, CA. For more information on Tahoe Restaurant Group’s establishments:

Azul Latin Kitchen: azullatinkitchen.com

Base Camp Pizza Co: basecamppizzaco.com

Fireside Pizza Co: firesidepizza.com

Rubicon Pizza Co: rubiconpizzaco.com