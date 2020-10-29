Base Camp Pizza donates over $12K to Live Violence Free

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Base Camp Pizza Company in Heavenly Village has donated thousands of dollars to a South Lake Tahoe nonprofit.

Base Camp chose Live Violence Free to partner with this year and throughout the 12-month period, staff collected $12,747 to donate to LVF. Base Camp has donated more than $100,000 over the years to local nonprofits.

“We are so overwhelmed by Basecamp’s generosity,” said Dr. Mandi Weavil, LVF board president. “We can’t believe they were able to raise that amount of money during a pandemic. We are beyond grateful that they chose to donate to our organization. It will really help us serve our community during these difficult times.”

The donation will go towards LVF’s various programs that assist victims and families who have experienced domestic violence, child abuse or sexual assault. Victims are supported with confidential and free services including crisis support, advocacy, counseling, legal services, and safe housing.

The funds will also assist in LVF’s community outreach including spreading the word about their new campaign #OneConversation http://www.oneconversationtahoe.org​.

The campaign provides insights on signs to recognize in people who may be experiencing domestic violence, child abuse or sexual assault. It also provides necessary information on how to help a victim seek support when they are ready.

“LVF has been supporting our local community for 43 years but they don’t do it alone,” said a press release from LVF. “Valuable community partnerships like this one with Base Camp Pizza Company help create a safer community for everyone.”

For more information, visit ​https://liveviolencefree.org/.