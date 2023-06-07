Base Camp Pizza raises $21,000 for Tahoe biking association

Drew Bray TAMBA executive director, (from left) Chelsea Shlegel, Base Camp Pizza GM, Danny Scott, director of operations for Tahoe Restaurant Group/Base Camp Pizza celebrate a $21,000 donation.

Provided/Matt Lighthart

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Base Camp Pizza Co., located in the Heavenly Village, recently awarded a check for $21,000 to the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association.

The fundraising efforts throughout the year culminated in a spring fundraising party at the restaurant in May. The evening featured a pizza, pasta, and salad buffet, drink specials, live music, as well as raffle prizes donated from local businesses. The total donation was largely in part from a $1 donation by Base Camp for every garlic chip appetizer sold and the end of the year fundraiser held in mid-May.

In addition, Base Camp received COVID relief funds from the city of South Lake Tahoe that was forgiven; these forgiven funds were also donated on behalf of Base Camp.

“Another year of being thankful for a successful fundraiser,” said Base Camp General Manager Chelsea Schlegel. “There is no better feeling than working somewhere that supports us and our community. We are looking forward to seeing the new bike trails that TAMBA will be building for our local kids with the money Base Camp raised this year.”

According to Ray Villaman, owner and CEO of Tahoe Restaurant Group, the $21,000 is the most successful fundraising effort for Base Camp since it was established in 2012, due in part to the fact that at the fundraising party the restaurant’s staff donated their hours as well as their tips.

“Base Camp Pizza is proud to support our community through frequent fundraising events,” said Villaman. “Our teams take great pride in being part of a purpose-driven restaurant. We look to employ individuals that have a generous heart and a desire to give back. This night was a collaborative group effort between Tahoe Restaurant Group’s management, Base Camp Pizza employees, TAMBA, and many local companies and individuals who supported with amazing raffle prizes.

“I am particularly proud of our management team, including Chelsea Schlegel, Jakki McGuigan, and Molly Lynch for orchestrating this event,” he added. “A big thank you also goes to our generous team members which made this donation possible.”

Base Camp is supporting TAMBA’s ongoing work to maintain Bijou Bike Park, which provides an active and outdoor facility for local kids and the community to enjoy. TAMBA also recently announced a partnership with the Nevada North Interscholastic Cycling League supporting youth mountain biking in our communities. These donated funds will continue to support TAMBA’s efforts to nurture a love for mountain biking within the local youth community of South Lake Tahoe.

Base Camp, in a press release, said is always looking for new nonprofit partners to become the next benefactor of their annual fundraising efforts. The criteria to be considered for a partner organization are that the nonprofit is based in South Lake Tahoe and aims to support local kids and families.

“TAMBA is incredibly grateful for the support received from Base Camp Pizza Co. over the past 12 months,” said Drew Bray, executive director of TAMBA. “Their staff have demonstrated endless enthusiasm for creating fun and engaging events, which have united our community and raised funds to support TAMBA’s mission. Our work to build, maintain, and advocate for multi-use trails in the Tahoe Basin would not be possible without the support of partners like Base Camp Pizza Co. We look forward to continuing this partnership into the future.”

For more information or to make a donation to support TAMBA’s work, visit https://tamba.org/ .

Tahoe Restaurant Group includes four restaurants located on both the north and south shores of Lake Tahoe. Azul Latin Kitchen and Base Camp Pizza are located in the Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, Rubicon Pizza is in the Village at Northstar, and Fireside Pizza is in the Village at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley.

