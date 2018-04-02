Basement fire at Sierra Community Church extinguished Monday afternoon

A small basement fire at Sierra Community Church was put out by fire sprinklers and a fire extinguisher Monday afternoon, April 2.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue arrived to the church at 4:12 p.m., and Battalion Chief Jim Drennan says the fire was knocked down at 4:16 p.m.

Corbett Robertson, one of the church’s pastors, as well as a youth music team and secretary were upstairs in the church when the fire broke out.

The hero of the day was a 14-year-old male custodian, who was cleaning in the basement and responded to the fire.

“He grabbed a fire extinguisher and went to the classroom to put out the fire,” said Robertson.

The custodian was checked by medical personnel for smoke inhalation. He was able to go home by 5 p.m. Monday evening, according to Robertson. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation over the next few days.

“I’m just glad that the fire extinguisher and sprinklers did what they’re supposed to do,” said Robertson. “I hope we’re able to have everything normal by Sunday, but we’ll see.”