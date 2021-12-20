Basin could see more snow; holiday travel ill-advised
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After a short respite from snow, several more inches could blanket the Basin just in time for Christmas.
According to the National Weather Service, “today is the last `all clear` weather travel day, other than some areas of freezing fog that will burn up by late morning.”
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting Tuesday Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. that will last through Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. While the snow will start light on Tuesday evening, NWS is calling for one to three inches overnight.
Following that, NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday afternoon through Sunday Dec. 26.
Tuesday through Thursday should see lows of 26 degrees and highs up to 42 degrees but temperatures overnight on Thursday could drop as low as 17 degrees.
“There will be few, if any, meaningful breaks in the weather for the Sierra once the storms begin on Tuesday, so plan ahead,” a statement from NWS said.
They are calling for one to three inches Wednesday night and three to five inches on Thursday.
Officials are recommending to wrap up travel plans if possible and to clear drains and gutters of debris, and re-secure holiday decorations.
Lake Forest and Cave Rock boat inspections will be closed starting Wednesday Dec. 22. and will last at least until Monday Dec. 27. Closures beyond Monday will be reevaluated.
