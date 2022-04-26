Bass Camp Festival summer lineup to feature 40-plus artists

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Bass Camp Festival in South Lake Tahoe has announced a lineup that includes performances by some of the most popular electronic music producers in the world, event organizers announced on Monday.

This year’s festival will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena.

Headlining the event this year is Slander, a Los Angeles-based duo who has taken the industry by storm through their meticulous blend of emotional lyricism and bone shaking drops.

Slander, coming off two back-to-back weekends at Coachella, performs all over the globe on renowned stages such as EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, Bonnaroo, Paradiso, Electric Zoo, Ultra Music Festival, and now Bass Camp Festival in Lake Tahoe.

Over 40 artists are confirmed to perform at this year’s Bass Camp Festival, including Adventure Club, Flux Pavilion, KJ Sawka, Wolfgang Gartner, Jack Beats, Cam Girl, and Liquid Todd (SiriusXM BPM). Bass Camp Festival will also feature a special live performance from husband and wife duo, Elephant Heart, whose member, Jason Evigan, just won a Grammy this year for his work with Rüfüs Du Sol.

Bass Camp Festival V will feature three stages, including the return of the Dancetronauts and their famous “Bass Station” Sound Ship. The venue will also feature a Silent Disco, all grass chill-out fields, beautiful shade structures and sails, a vendor village, and an interactive paint wall.

General admission single-day tickets range from $59-$99 (plus tax/fees), with VIP Experience tickets available for $179. VIP Experience tickets include a separate entrance to the arena, two private viewing areas next to the main stage, VIP restrooms, private bars and food offerings, and access to the Hard Rock’s outdoor pool party adjacent to the festival grounds.

The event is all-ages. Music will last until 11 p.m. In/out access is not permitted.

For more information, visit http://www.hrhctahoe.com .