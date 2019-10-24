Battle Born Beerfest and Chili Cook-off Friday at The Chateau in Incline Village

Rotarians and guests line dance at the 2018 Battleborn Beerfest and Chili Cook-off at The Chateau in Incline Village.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Chateau in Incline Village is celebrating Nevada Day with the fourth annual Battle Born BeerFest and Chili Cook-off from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

This event is a fundraiser hosted by the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline.

Tickets can be purchased for $50 which includes beer and chili tastings and a chance to win a Diamond Peak Ski Resort season pass in the grand prize drawing.

Vaquera Vikki will provide line dancing so western dress is encouraged.

The chili cook-off will be a chance for local restaurants to showcase favorite chili recipes and enter the competition for the People’s Choice Award. There will also be local and regional craft breweries showcased in the beer tasting.

The official Nevada Day parade is celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Carson City. Nevada was officially admitted to the union on Oct. 31, 1864 and it is now celebrated as Nevada Day. Nevada entered to the union in the midst of the Civil War, which is why the official state nickname is Battle Born.

Ticket purchase is required for this event and range $50-60.

Tickets are available from members of the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, at Potlatch, at http://www.BattleBornBeerFest.com, or from Eventbrite and at the door.

For information or to donate a raffle prize or auction item, contact Linda Offerdahl at linda@offerdahl.com. Battle Born Beerfest and Chili Cook-off will be at The Chateau at Incline Village (955 Fairway Blvd).

The Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, also known as the morning Rotary Club, primarily raises money for local education and youth groups such as the Boys and Girls Club.