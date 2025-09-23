Battle Born riders take Tahoe roads for a cause

From left to right: Pablo Cortez, Rock Stacey, Marco Thomsen, Jeff Justus, Lee Justice and Ed at Anderson Powersports, chapter sponsor. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

At first glance, leather jackets and roaring engines might seem intimidating. But once the helmets come off, the warmth is unmistakable — laughter, handshakes and smiles quickly replace the toughness. The Reno-based chapter of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) is more than a collection of riders. It is a welcoming community built on camaraderie and a passion for supporting others.

On Sept. 20, the Battle Born Chapter gathered in Reno before setting out on a loop around the Lake Tahoe region. While the ride offered participants a thrilling experience, the group had a larger purpose: raising funds for Folds of Honor , which supports the families of fallen service members.

“These rides really go toward something meaningful,” said Vice President Mark Thomsen.

Thomsen was the driving force behind the effort, first pitching the idea for the National Charity Ride to the IMRG board. What began as a local initiative has since grown into a nationwide movement, with chapters across the country now taking part.

“The people in this chapter aren’t just riders — they’re thinkers and doers,” said Chapter President Jeff Justus. “And we continue to grow every year.”

Fundraising is a core part of Battle Born’s activities. The group has supported foster children, veterans and raised awareness for cancer. This weekend, the chapter is participating in the 2025 Hope Motorcycle Rally at the Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe to raise funds for those battling ovarian and prostate cancer.

Some causes, however, are deeply personal. After losing a member in a motorcycle accident, the group also holds Robert’s Memorial Ride every year in his honor.

“Robert was a huge part of this group,” Justus said. “Every year, we come together to ride, share a meal, and remember him.”

Proceeds from the motorcycle ride benefit scholarships for families of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

If you cross paths with the Reno-based chapter and show even the slightest interest in riding, you’ll be met with enthusiasm and encouragement from members eager to show you the ropes.

Their hospitality stretches far beyond Nevada. Riders from around the world have joined them on tours through some of the Sierra Nevada’s most iconic landscapes, from Yosemite Valley to the shores of Lake Tahoe. The chapter welcomes anyone who shares their passion for the open road.

“We ride, we eat, we drink coffee, and we have ice cream,” Justus said with a grin — a simple motto that perfectly captures the spirit and smiles of Battle Born.