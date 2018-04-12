Battle of the Girl Bands makes debut at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

What: Battle of the Girl Bands

If you go …

In light of it being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting an all-new event in support of the cause and nonprofit Live Violence Free's campaign to promote a violence-free community.

On Saturday, April 14, the South Shore-based resort opens the doors to its Vinyl venue for the first-ever Battle of the Girl Bands.

"Guests will be able to watch as several female-led bands battle against each other to help raise awareness and bring the community together for an electrifying, music-filled evening," states a press release from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

But that's not all the night has in store.

"Before and during the event, guests will be able to bring or purchase a clothing item to decorate with an empowering message, which will be strung throughout the venue to support the cause," continues the release.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show. Tickets cost $15 and are available through the venue's website (www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com), where additional information can be found.

All proceeds benefit a local Lake Tahoe shelter, according to the site.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.