Bay Area woman dies from car crash in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Police Department closed the northbound lane of Emerald Bay Road on Friday for a fatal collision.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Bay Area woman lost her life Friday in a vehicle collision in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department reported that a 21-year old woman, whose name has been withheld pending notification of the next of kin, died in a single vehicle collision near Emerald Bay Rd., at 11th St.

Police shut down the northbound lane during the investigation for an extended period of time, authorities said in a social media post.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.