Bay Area woman dies from car crash in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Bay Area woman lost her life Friday in a vehicle collision in South Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe Police Department reported that a 21-year old woman, whose name has been withheld pending notification of the next of kin, died in a single vehicle collision near Emerald Bay Rd., at 11th St.
Police shut down the northbound lane during the investigation for an extended period of time, authorities said in a social media post.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
