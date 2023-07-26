Bayview campground closed due to construction, to be used as day use area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Bayview Campground near Emerald Bay will be closed through September due to construction in the parking area.
The Bayview Trailhead, which provides access to Desolation Wilderness is still open but due to the popularity of Emerald Bay, parking nearby is in high demand.
“Please consider visiting Emerald Bay in the early morning or late afternoon for a more relaxing experience,” Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit said in a Facebook post.
