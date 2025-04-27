B&B 4 Kids “Cram-A-Cruiser” scheduled for Saturday, May 3

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – B&B 4 Kids annual “Cram-A-Cruiser” is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. in the Grocery Outlet parking lot. Each Spring, the SLT Police Department lends Bread & Broth one of their police cruisers to encourage the grocery store patrons an opportunity to “cram” it full with food donations. This event helps fill the shelves with food for the B&B 4 Kids School Weekend Food Bag Program and the B&B Summer Food Program.

For those wishing to donate, the following foods are requested:

Chef Boyardee Pasta Cups, canned spaghetti/meatballs/ravioli, canned chili with or without beans (15 oz. or smaller), tuna/chicken cans or pouches, Bumble Bee Snack on the Run chicken or tuna, Mac n Cheese microwaveable cups, canned or cup of soups (keep it child friendly), Nissin or Maruchan Cup of Noodles (beef or chicken), Yakisoba Microwaveable Meals, 1.15 ounce Jiffy to Go peanut butter cups, jelly (0.5 oz. or larger), Instant Oatmeal packets or cups (low sugar), low sugar cereal (small or large box), GoGo Squeeze fruits or vegetables, low sugar fruit or apple sauce cups (4.0 oz), Granola bars, protein bars, Chewy bars, Nutrigrain bars, Mott’s Fruit Snacks or Welchs pouches, cheese and crackers or peanut butter and crackers, trail mix, raisins, beef jerky packets, beef sticks, Rice Krispie treats, fruit strips, cookies in small packages, Nutella, Hello Panda, veggie stix.

Cash donations are also accepted at the event.

If you have any questions, please contact the B&B 4 Kids co-chairpersons Christy Slocum (310-413-6816) or Cheryl Breitwieser (530-307-3405).