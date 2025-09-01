B&B Monday Meal hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Dedicated to serving children, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe is the local chapter of the International service organization whose members are like-minded volunteers who strive to make a difference in the lives of children in need. On Monday, August 18th, the Kiwanis Club sponsored the Monday Meal, and seven Kiwanis Club members joined Bread & Broth to help serve a hot, full-course meal and distribute bags filled with nutritious food for the dinner guests to take home for meals later in the week.

The Kiwanis Club members included Christy Slocum and Bob Harm who are also B&B volunteers on the 2nd week Monday Meal team – Christy on the B&B serving crew and Bob on the B&B’s cooking crew. They were joined by fellow Kiwanis members Amaral, Michele Amaral, Ron Botello, Pat Frega (also a B&B volunteer substitute), and Jerry Klosterboer.

Sponsoring an Adopt A Day of Nourishment is just one of the many service projects/clubs that this local Kiwanis Club supports. With their primary focus on serving children, the Kiwanis sponsors three youth clubs – STHS Key Club, Whittell HS Key Club, and the LTCC Circle K Club. Other youth focused projects include the annual Coats for Kids Drive, the Circle K Giving Tree, and providing drinks, hot dogs, and chips at Hub events, highlighting their ongoing efforts to help local children. For those passionate about supporting children, joining the Kiwanis Club is an excellent way to make a difference.

Bread & Broth is extremely grateful for the partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe. Their sponsorship of an Adopt A Day event strengthens the community , help to feed local families and individuals in need.

“The Monday Meal dinner was a wonderful and very heartwarming event,” shared Michele Amaral. “The dinner guests were all very grateful.” Thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe for helping Bread & Broth serve a record breaking140 dinner guests, a very special BBQ pork ribs meal.

For information regarding donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit our website http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.