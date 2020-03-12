BBQ Apocalypse at Lake Tahoe Golf Course

If You Go … What: BBQ Apocalypse When: 7:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday, March 13-15 Where: Lake Tahoe Golf Course (2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe) Tickets: $20-23. Info: barbequeapocalypsetahoe.brownpapertickets.com

Live theater is back in the clubhouse this weekend with BBQ Apocalypse.

Enjoy casual, cabaret seating with an intimate view of the stage while witnessing “the apocalypse,” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 13-15, at Lake Tahoe Golf Course. The “House” opens at 7. Ticket prices are $20 if purchased on-line or $23 at the door.

Three couples gather on the back deck of a very modest suburban home for a mid-summer barbecue where the hosts, Mike and Deb, struggle with feelings of inadequacy about their home decor, clothes, careers, culinary skills, and pretty much everything else … then the fun really begins.

The cast features Michelle Bennett, Brandon McCarthy, Thomas Lopez, Kevin Sommerfeld, Karen Fink, Kori Zwijacz and Jeff Whitt and directed by Dave Hamilton.

The performances are sponsored by the Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe. A portion of the proceeds will be used to support local youth and on-going community initiatives.

The event is for adults and features adult humor.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit barbequeapocalypsetahoe.brownpapertickets.com or call 530-577-0788.