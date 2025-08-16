Be more active by overcoming back pain

Back pain is one of the most common conditions across the globe. The World Health Organization says low back pain is the single leading cause of disability around the world, affecting an estimated 619 million people in 2020. That number was projected to rise to 843 million by 2050 as a result of aging populations and sedentary lifestyles. The National Institutes of Health says that 80 percent of adults in the United States experience low back pain at some point in their lives.

There are many reasons why back pain can occur. Muscle strain, arthritis, herniated discs, and other conditions can contribute to back pain. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke advises visiting a doctor if back pain is persistent. Early diagnosis can prevent chronic issues and rule out more serious conditions.

Get moving

Although moving around may be the last thing on the minds of people experiencing back pain, remaining physically active is essential to good health. Plus, movement actually is the best medicine for back pain itself. A review published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2016 found that exercise alone reduces the risk of back pain by 35 percent. Low-impact activities like walking, swimming and yoga help to strengthen muscles, improve flexibility and reduce pain in the process. This can be beneficial to seniors who find low-impact activities are best for their health.

Strengthen core

People now sit for long periods of time, which can contribute to back problems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans sit for an average of 10 hours a day, often with poor posture and non-engaged core muscles. Getting up off of seats and strengthening core muscles can prevent back injury and pain.

The American College of Sports Medicine recommends two days of strength training per week with a focus on the core, back and hips. Individuals who don’t know how to start safely should consult with a physical therapist or certified personal trainer.

Alternative treatments

It may be easy to take a pill when pain begins, but people may want to explore alternative methods to alleviate pain. Changing ergonomics of work stations or how a person performs activities can help. The American Psychological Association reports techniques like mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapy can reduce pain severity and improve quality of life. Massage therapy or even acupuncture are additional treatments to consider for back pain.

Back pain is a common complaint as one ages. There are ways to overcome the pain and remain as active as possible.